Fascinating letters tell the story of a Leamington man during WWII - can you help return them to his family?

An amateur historian is hoping to find any descendants of a Leamington man so she give them the letters she has which were sent to and from him while her served in India in the British Navy during the Second World War.

Wendie Bryant, who lives in Dorset, has a collection of 39 letters sent between William Horace Wosket and his parents.

William's obituary notice was published by The Leamington Courier when he died, aged 95 in November 2018.

One of the letters from William Wosket to his parents.

His funeral took place at Oakley Wood Crematorium on Thursday December 20 2018.

Wendie has contacted the funeral director H Dawson to pass on her details to any family members but none have been in touch with her so far.

She said: "Failing finding any direct relatives I'm hoping a museum or British Legion Corp who would take them and display them as I feel this part of our history should not be forgotten and Leamington is spoken about so fondly.

"I have traced William's family back five generations but cannot see where he married or had a family of his own – although I discovered his uncle was killed in the First World War just seven days before peace was declared.

A letter sent by air mail from the parents of William Wosket to their son while he served in India during the Second World War.

"Some interesting facts from the letters are that his father was in the Home Guard in Leamington and talks about Villa, Lockheed and how all the factory lads were being called up.

"He also talks about local river pollution, D-Day, parcels from home, buzz bombs, the fall of [Nazi-occupied] Paris, how town the is full of people, girls throwing over their British boyfriends for Americans, the Warwickshire Home Guard's march of 3,000, how is name was read out on the Roll of Honour at church and how George Formby and his wife had visited the troops in India and waiting for the peace announcement."