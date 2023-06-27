Fashion show in Leamington raises £14,000 for national charities over two nights

An annual Warwickshire charity fashion show, which has raised £500,000 since its inception, has given £14,000 to local charities after two packed houses at the 600-seater Royal Spa Centre in Leamington earlier this year.
Bodies & Co Fashion Show, which showcases clothes and sportswear from national retail chains and local independent shops, is the brainchild of show director Jenni Fuller, who launched the show in the 1980s.
She said: “There is something for everyone, from toddlers to teenagers and men and women in sizes from eight to 18.
“As well as fashion, our audiences are also entertained by singers, dancers, actors and a raffle with 30 prizes on each night.
“Each year, we have a wonderful volunteer army of some 100 people – models, choreographers, dressers, stage hands and front of house staff – who give their time for free and bring the catwalk to life after nine weekends of rehearsals, she said.
The show has some 50 models, aged between two and 80, and every penny, after overheads, goes to charity.
Jenny said: “Last year our charities were Cancer Research UK, Baby Lifeline and Samaritans, and this year we’re supporting the local branches of Alzheimer’s and Samaritans.
“I must thank all those who made this possible – our army of volunteers, the retail shops who provide the fashions, our sponsors, all those local businesses who advertise in the programme and all those who give us such fabulous raffle prizes.”