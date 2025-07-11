Faulty street lights on a Rugby estate look set to be fixed after months of campaigning.

The lampposts haven't been working on the Butterfield Gardens estate since the estate's development because they weren't connected.

Numerous residents have been in touch with Rugby MP John Slinger, prompting him to visit them on the estate and to see the issues firsthand.

Mr Slinger contacted Taylor Wimpey several times over months reminding them of the issues and pressed them on social media to encourage them to take action.

John Slinger MP with Councillor Ramesh Srivastava at Butterfield Gardens estate.

His efforts have paid off as the company have been in contact to say that street lighting contractors have been contacted to resolve the issues with the lighting set to be operational on the development at the end of this month (July).

The MP said: “Since December, I've been in frequent contact with Taylor Wimpey regarding the disconnected lampposts at Butterfield Gardens.

“After a constituent raised this important community safety issue, I visited the estate myself and saw firsthand the unacceptable number of non-functioning lights.

“I know this might seem like a small issue – but I know that residents care about this, proper street lighting is essential for resident safety and security.

"I welcome the opportunity to work constructively with housing companies like Taylor Wimpey to address residents' concerns

“I’m pleased to see progress and I will continue to work with residents across Rugby to hold housing companies and housing estate management companies to account.”

We have contacted Taylor Wimpey for a comment on this story.