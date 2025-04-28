Fears grow for missing Rugby Paralympian who went on holiday alone to Las Vegas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Paralympian from Rugby has gone missing while on holiday in Las Vegas.

Nobody has heard from Sam Ruddock, 35, since April 16.

Now his family and friends have issued a desperate plea for help.

His cousin, Eva Hume, who lives in Rugby, shared on Facebook: “Sammy please come home. Wherever you are, I hope you're safe. You are loved, needed, adored and cherished.

Sam Ruddock.

Sam is an outgoing, two-time Paralympic gold medalist, known for his bubbly personality and kindness to everyone he meets. Sam is not just a champion on the field. He is a friend to all, with a heart bigger than words can describe. His absence has left a sinkhole that grows deeper with every day we don't hear from him.”

Eva said Sam travelled alone to the U.S to attend WWE events and planned to visit Washington DC, New York, and Texas.

“Since the 16th of April, Sam — who is usually very vocal — has gone completely silent,” she added.

Chris Graves said: “Sam has been a very close friend and colleague of mine for over 12 years.

Sam Ruddock of Great Britain reacts after the Men's 200m T35 heats on day 7 of the London 2012 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 5, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"His friends and family just want to know he is safe.”

He is urging people to share the missing poster.

Dom Brister said: “Sam Ruddock is a legend in his own lifetime.

“I've been amazingly lucky to work with him on a few different events over the years, both musically, presenting, sporting and motivating.

“His family and friends are worried about him.”

Dom last heard from Sam, a former student at Brooke School in Rugby, on April 2.

Las Vegas police are now treating him as a missing person.