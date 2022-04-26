Fears over maggots and flies festering in rubbish bins raised ahead of new waste strategy for Stratford district

Fears over maggots and flies festering in rubbish bins which won’t be emptied for three weeks have led to a meeting being arranged between a concerned councillor and Stratford District Council’s cabinet member responsible for waste collection.

But while Cllr Ian Shenton (Con, Wootton Wawen) has agreed to listen to the worries, the portfolio holder for climate change said such issues linked to the introduction of the 123+ waste strategy in August had already been considered.

The matter was raised by Cllr Manuela Perteghella (Lib Dem, Welford) at the full council meeting on Monday (April 25). In councillor’s questions she raised a number of issues around the new plans that will see a reduction in residual ‘grey bin’ waste collections.

She said: “Several residents have been contacting me with issues and concerns about the three-week residual waste collection.

"Whilst we welcome the strategy, which hopefully will contribute to a reduction of waste, residents with a medical need using incontinence products and young families with children in nappies, as well as those who need to dispose of pet litter, are concerned about smells and flies in bins, as well as capacity.

“The council allows households which meet the policy criteria to request additional refuse capacity. Residents, however, tell me that additional refuse capacity will not solve the problems of smell and possible maggots and flies, especially in the hotter months.

“Will the portfolio holder meet with me to hear of the difficulties highlighted by residents and find a way forward to meet the needs of the affected families?”

Caddies were being distributed earlier this month as Stratford district prepares to join forces with Warwick district for its waste collection contract

Cllr Perteghella also asked why residents who do not want to subscribe to the green bin collection need to pay to have it removed.

She added: “In view of the income from the garden waste subscription exceeding the council’s forecast last year, will the portfolio holder consider lifting the charge for removal of the unused and redundant green bins?”

Cllr Shenton warned that residents across the district would need to change if the new waste strategy was to be successful.

He said: “Fundamentally, the new scheme is aimed at reducing general waste and increasing recycling, to assist with the climate change agenda. This will not work unless people change their behaviour.

“Whilst I am happy to meet with you to discuss your concerns, all of these things have been considered thoroughly and answers to these concerns can be found under the FAQs on our website. There is also a hints and tips page explaining how to deal with various items of waste.”

He added that the cost for removing green bins would remain as this would cover the cost of the actual collections.

The new 123+ service includes:

~ A new food waste collection every week

~ A recycling collection, every two weeks using the existing wheeled bin for paper, card, food and drink cans, glass bottles and jars, aerosols, food and drink cartons, plastic bottles, plastic pots, tubs and trays.

~ The refuse bin collection is changing from every two weeks to every three weeks.