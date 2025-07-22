Feature: Celebrating 50 years of Leamington Hibernian FC

Celebrating 50 years of Leamington Hibernian FC. Photo courtesy of Alan Guilford.

It was the year that Abba won Eurovision, the Rubik’s Cube was created and Posh Spice was born … but for one footballing family it also marked the start of something that was to play a major role in their lives for the next 50 years, writes David Lawrence in a feature for The Courier.

In 1974, husband and wife Jim and Joy Barry founded Leamington Hibernians Football Club.

The couple had settled in the town and Jim had managed a number of sides including Warwick Central, Cubbington Albion, Saltisford (now Racing Club Warwick), Leamington Celtic, Avon Rovers and St Peters Celtic.

Hibs started with one senior Saturday team and over the years, with the help of their six children and a network of committed volunteers, this grew to 32 teams by 2010 including senior men’s and women’s sides and a youth set-up that was the largest in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Daughter Siobhan explained: “The club was built on pure graft, and it wasn’t easy to grow a club in the 70s, Joy, the secretary, had no home phone, car or washing machine.

"Jim and Joy queued in the rain to use the phone box to contact players and get pitches booked and they walked miles to inspect pitches, mark them out and put up nets.

"That’s what it took to build a grassroots club.

“They were determined to ensure that everyone had equal access to football regardless of race, colour, national origin, religion, or gender. Put simply, they wanted to make sure that any child and adult wanting to play football had the chance to play.

Leamington Hibernian FC founders Joy and Jim Barry. Photo courtesy of Alan Guilford.

"The club is known for providing many children with their first boots, packed lunches, lifts to and from matches as well as offering support and guidance.

"It was well known for its focus on player welfare.”

Hibs joined Midland Combination Division Three in 1998/99 and were promoted the following season.

In 2003-04 they reached Division One but dropped down in 2008-09 due to a change in ground and then returned to Division Three when the Midland Football League was created.

They were crowned champions in 2015-16 but were unable to go up due to their ground.

Following a nomadic few years that saw them play at Central Ajax, Racing Club Warwick, Cubbington, Bishops Tachbrook and Hampton, the club has now found a home at Stockton Football and Cricket Club.

Club secretary Alan Guilford said: “We struggled to get a base in Leamington, somewhere that we could call home, and numerous clubs have helped us along the way. In 2019 we had no ground and it looked like the team would have to fold.

"However at the 11th hour, Hampton stepped forward to allow us to play from their ground and we as a club will always be grateful to them for keeping the team running.

”We now have a nice facility at Stockton and they have made us really welcome.”

And he brought the story up-to-date with Hibs appointing a new management team just before Christmas when Lee Stringer and Craig Cunliff took charge.

That saw a change of fortunes with wins over fellow strugglers Birmingham Tigers, BNJS and Gornal, results which have lifted them away from the foot of the table.

He said: “They have made an impact thankfully because it would have been horrible to go through the season without a win in what is such an important season for us.

"Those results have given everyone a boost, it makes such a difference when you’re not propping up the league table.

"The players have responded really well.

“When the previous manager left, our next game was away at Feckenham which is nearly an hour away and we ended up with just nine players due to numerous issues on the day.

"We asked them if they wanted to play the fixture and they all said they did and we ended up losing just 3-2 on the day which was a fantastic result considering.

"Everyone was so upbeat following that.

"That really typified what the club is really about.

“We don’t pay players, it’s something we have never done.

"We hope that the environment we create and the culture of the club attracts them and the new manager has been able to bring in some lads who have been playing at a good level.

"We have made it an enjoyable place to play football.”

Off the field, the club were delighted to win the league’s Baker Joiner Hospitality Award last season - a reward for all those who work hard to ensure the very high standards set out by co-founder Joy since her passing in 2020 continue in her absence.

Joy, whose real name was Margaret, died peacefully aged 78 having fought a brave battle against cancer for five years.

Thousands of people – many of whom knew her through her tireless work in grassroots football and for Hibs - paid tribute to her in the days, weeks and months following her death.

A tribute to Joy can be read here: https://tinyurl.com/49u22c5x

As for Jim, he is still a regular at Leamington Hibs games and functions and remains very hands on in his involvement with the club.

Alan said: “He still comes along to the games and is so proud of the club that he and Joy created.

"I can’t recall the last time he missed a game, he is always there supporting the team.”