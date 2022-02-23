Feature: Leamington woman and her friend have organised event for established and up and coming Warwickshire artists to sell their work at 'bargain prices'

Buyers at a Secret Studio Artists event.

Warwickshire art fans will be able to bag a bargain at a sale of work by artists from around the area on Sunday (February 27).

The Secret Studio Sale, taking place at Wren Hall in Wroxhall, will include pieces by glassmakers, ceramicists, painters, fine jewellers, illustrators, glass-makers, mixed media artists, felt-makers, a cyanotype printmaker and more.

The organisers, Secret Studio Artists, have said the sale is the result of the artists and makers doing a ‘spring clean’ of their workshops and cupboards to clear the way for new work.

The event will raise money for charities, with each artist or maker donates a unique piece of work to the cause.

Organiser Amanda Glanville, who co-founded Secret Studio Artists with Claire Seneviratne from Leamington, said: "‘It’s not a craft fair.

"It’s a reduced-price art event, offering the public the opportunity to find – and even start collecting – some great pieces, or seconds, and giving them a new home, and for the artists themselves to get some great feedback and generally mingle.

"Come and have a rummage."

Amanda and Claire launched the Secret Studio Sale events after the former told the latter about an 'under the bed' sale she had heard about in the north of England.

Amanda said: "Each local painter and artist would submit one piece that they hanging around, or under the bed, to be put it up in a gallery.

It was such a good idea.

"I also heard of artists’ car boot sales in London.

Buyers at a Secret Studio Artists event.

"It made me think, 'could we do some sort of event here in Warwickshire during the traditional sale time of January or February when things are a bit dull?'"

Secret Studio Artists' last face-to-face event took place before lockdown in 2020 and since then Amanda and Claire have hosted an online exhibition and sale in February 2021 with the help of their friend artist Melissa Keskinkilinc who brought her online marketing and social skills along with her 'infectious enthusiasm' to the table.

It was a big success, with buyers from as a far afield as America and many people tuning into the live Instagram posts.

Amanda said: "It’s been a massive learning curve, not just for us but for all our artists too.

"One has to keep up with all the new technology, Instagram reels, Twitter posts, Facebook chat and so on.

"It’s a case of survival."

The Secret Studio Sale will be the women's first independent show.

The artists involved will range from those who have sold their work internationally to newcomers.

'Cut-price' art supplies will also be for sale, including paints, frames, ribbons and wool.

Previously, keen buyers pounced on old paint pallets or former graduation work including unusual installation pieces.

Some pieces can also be won from the charity tombola.

Warwick Tea Rooms will also be selling refreshments.

Amanda said: "People are desperate to get out there again, so we’re hoping it will go well.’

"As for the event itself, it’s not just about selling.

"Of course, it’s madness during the first rush, but when it calms down, then it’s time to talk to fellow artists and swap notes and tips.

"We all help each other - all our artists say how much they appreciate the community and advice."

The event will run from 11am to 4pm.