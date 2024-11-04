Feature: Meet the musician from Warwick whose music is inspired by Warwickshire

Small Changes is a duo that consists of Elisabeth O’Connor (vocals and guitar) and Lina Nilsson (vocals and piano). Photo supplied by Small Changes

A musician who grew up in Warwick has gone on to be one part in a duo creating music which is inspired by the county.

Elisabeth O’Connor, who grew up on All Saints Road, is one half of the Small Changes duo, along with Lina Nilsson, who have released an EP and played at notable venues.

Elisabeth studied music while she attended Myton School.

She later studied music performance at Warwickshire College and after finishing the programme, she later went to university in London, where she went on to do a Ba(Hons) song writing at the BIMM Music Institute.

The Small Changes duo in a recording session. Photo supplied by Small Changes

The forming of Small Changes

The duo's sound is primarily pop music with influences from the London and Stockholm music scenes.

The duo’s sound is primarily pop music with influences from the London and Stockholm music scenes.

Small Changes is a duo that consists of Lina Nilsson and Elisabeth O’Connor. Photo supplied by Small Changes

At university, Elizabeth met Swedish musician Lina Nilsson and they started to collaborate regularly in projects from 2020.

During this time in London, the duo both independently and together played venues around London.

Notable venues include The O2 Academy Islington 1 and 2, Under the Bridge, 229 venue 1 and 2 and Notting Hill Arms Club.

Both Lina and Elisabeth were taught song writing by Bernard Butler of Suede, and had to opportunity to attend masterclasses with Nick Mulvey, Guy Chambers (who wrote the song “Angels alongside Robbie Williams) and others.

After three years studying the duo decided to move to Sweden where they started off in the Swedish countryside but later moved to Stockholm.

The pair regularly perform around Sweden.

Whilst in Sweden they have played live on the radio station P4 Värmland (which is similar to the UK’s BBC Introducing), Musik I Molkom, The Royal Swedish Academy of Music and Swedish churches.

The music

The duo has released two singles “Seasons” and “The Sun”.

Both singles were produced by Finn Lomax (who has worked with Dodie, Arlo Parks, Universal Music Group and Warner). The duo has subsequently raised money for The World Wildlife Fund and KIND Sweden with these releases.

Now the duo have now released an EP that was recorded in Dalarna, Sweden in a chapel called “Live at the Chapel.”

The pair held a special release concert at Örtensborg Slott and is now available on streaming platforms.

Warwickshire’s influence

Speaking about her background, Elizabeth said: “For my part growing up in Warwick, having music lessons at Myton School and attending Warwickshire Colleges music performance program made all this possible.

"What I'd say most about the Warwickshire area is that it is a continuing form of inspiration in everything we do musically.

"It was a beautiful and warm place for me to grow up in and when I took Lina to visit she really saw this too.

"I like to think our music takes some of that Warwickshire feeling with it, especially “Seasons” our debut single.”

For more information about Small Changes and to listen to their music go to: https://wearesmallchanges.com/