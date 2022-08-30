Feedback wanted on plans for cycle path along main route into Leamington town centre

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire County Council is seeking feedback form the public on its proposals for a new cycle track on Kenilworth Road in Leamington. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Residents and visitors are being asked for their views on plans for a cycle path along Kenilworth Road in Leamington.

Warwickshire County Council is proposing a new cycle track that will provide a continuous off-road cycle route alongside the A452.

This route will run between Binswood Avenue and Northumberland Road and connect with a new signed cycle route along Beauchamp Road and Binswood Avenue, between Leamington town centre and Kenilworth Road.

The Kenilworth Road Cycle Route is one part of a Active Travel project to provide a 5km walking, wheeling and cycling route alongside the A452 between Kenilworth and Leamington (K2L).

This includes a new foot and cycle bridge across the River Avon near Chesford Grange.

The Kenilworth Road Cycle Route is the first scheme within K2L Section 1: Leamington Spa town centre to Bericote roundabout.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “I hope as many of our residents as possible take the many opportunities – both online and in person – to engage with these detailed plans and give us their feedback as we work together for a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations."

The proposed details of this new scheme can be found at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-route-schemes-consultation/6

Here’s where residents and visitors can leave their views:

Residents can give their views on the proposed scheme by completing the Kenilworth Road Cycle Scheme online form Feedback can be emailed to: [email protected] Residents wishing to speak to someone about the scheme, can phone 01926 413950 to leave contact details and arrangements will be made for someone to call them back.

Reference copies of the plans will be available to view at Leamington Library and Shire Hall in Warwick, until September 30.

A drop-in session about the proposals will take place in the Lower Mall at Royal Priors Shopping Centre on September 5 between 10am and 5pm.