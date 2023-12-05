Register
Feel Good Festival to take place at salon in Warwick this coming Sunday

The free event at Nashwhite is being hosted by beauty clinic Elixir and will include yoga classes, meditation sessions, nutritional and wellness talks, and mindset workshops.
By Oliver Williams
Published 5th Dec 2023, 11:02 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 14:28 GMT
A Warwick beauty clinic will host a free to attend Feel Good Festival at a salon in the town this coming Sunday (December 10).

The free event, at Nashwhite at 5-7 High Street, is being hosted by beauty clinic Elixir and will include yoga classes, meditation sessions, nutritional and wellness talks, and mindset workshops.

Activities must be booked in advance here .