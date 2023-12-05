Feel Good Festival to take place at salon in Warwick this coming Sunday
The free event at Nashwhite is being hosted by beauty clinic Elixir and will include yoga classes, meditation sessions, nutritional and wellness talks, and mindset workshops.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Warwick beauty clinic will host a free to attend Feel Good Festival at a salon in the town this coming Sunday (December 10).
The free event, at Nashwhite at 5-7 High Street, is being hosted by beauty clinic Elixir and will include yoga classes, meditation sessions, nutritional and wellness talks, and mindset workshops.
Activities must be booked in advance here .