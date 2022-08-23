Feline friends to put their best paw forward at cat show in Leamington
A cat show will be coming to Leamington next month, featuring felines of all shapes and sizes.
Viking Cat Club, part of Felis Britannica, and the International Feline Federation (FIFe), will be bringing cats to be judged by international judges to the WCG Sports Centre of the Warwickshire College Group in Leamington.
Over the weekend of September 3 to 4, visitors will be able to see a variety of cats, from huge and fluffy Maine Coons to petite and naked sphynx.
There will be more than 15 breeds and over 90 individual cats present at the show.
Most Popular
All cats will be shown by owners or responsible breeders, who will be happy to answer any questions.
All the cats can be seen in their pens, filled with cushions and hammocks – but if anyone would like to pet one, they should ask first.
Visitors will be able to watch judges score the cats according to type and choose their favourites to be nominated to the final.
Then, all the best cats will compete for the main award – Best of Best.
A spokesperson from The Viking Cat Club said: “This is definitely the best way for any cat-crazy family to spend their weekend – especially if somebody is thinking about a new feline addition to the family, or who owns a divine feline who’d love to show off.”
Visitors will be welcome from 10am to 4pm on both days. Entry fee is £3 for adults with children entering for free.
Tickets can also be purchase in advance at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/398445038837
For more information about The Viking Cat Club go to: https://www.vikingcatclub.com