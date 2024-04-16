Female jockey from Marton delivers grand performance in world famous horse race

“It was a once in a lifetime experience. Latenightpass ran with huge credit”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 16th Apr 2024, 11:26 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 11:26 BST
A female jockey from Marton saddled up for a ‘once in a lifetime experience’ at the Randox Grand National at the weekend.

Gina Andrews teamed up with Latenightpass, bred by her mother-in-law Pippa Ellis and a first runner as a professional trainer for her husband Tom Ellis, at Aintree on Saturday.

Gina, who finished 12th out of 32 runners, said: “It was a once in a lifetime experience for me as a jockey and us as a family.

There were 32 runners in the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday. This picture shows Gina on Latenight Pass.There were 32 runners in the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday. This picture shows Gina on Latenight Pass.
"Latenightpass ran with huge credit. We are very proud of him.

"To jump the last fence in front was a huge achievement and a buzz like no other.”

There were 32 runners in the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday and it was won by 7/1 joint-favourite I Am Maximus. A total of 21 horses completed the unique course.