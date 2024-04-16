Female jockey from Marton delivers grand performance in world famous horse race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A female jockey from Marton saddled up for a ‘once in a lifetime experience’ at the Randox Grand National at the weekend.

Gina Andrews teamed up with Latenightpass, bred by her mother-in-law Pippa Ellis and a first runner as a professional trainer for her husband Tom Ellis, at Aintree on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gina, who finished 12th out of 32 runners, said: “It was a once in a lifetime experience for me as a jockey and us as a family.

There were 32 runners in the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday. This picture shows Gina on Latenight Pass.

"Latenightpass ran with huge credit. We are very proud of him.

"To jump the last fence in front was a huge achievement and a buzz like no other.”