Female jockey from Marton delivers grand performance in world famous horse race
A female jockey from Marton saddled up for a ‘once in a lifetime experience’ at the Randox Grand National at the weekend.
Gina Andrews teamed up with Latenightpass, bred by her mother-in-law Pippa Ellis and a first runner as a professional trainer for her husband Tom Ellis, at Aintree on Saturday.
Gina, who finished 12th out of 32 runners, said: “It was a once in a lifetime experience for me as a jockey and us as a family.
"Latenightpass ran with huge credit. We are very proud of him.
"To jump the last fence in front was a huge achievement and a buzz like no other.”
There were 32 runners in the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday and it was won by 7/1 joint-favourite I Am Maximus. A total of 21 horses completed the unique course.