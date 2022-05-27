Festival all about dogs taking place in Warwickshire this weekend

Dogfest will be returning to Ragley Hall this weekend. Photo supplied

A festival all about dogs is set to take place in Warwickshire this weekend.

DogFest will be taking place at Ragley Hall on both Saturday (May 28) and Sunday (May 29).

Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity which has a rehoming centre in Kenilworth and a charity shop in Stratford, is the charity partner for this year’s dog-focused festival and will be welcoming dog lovers to the Dogs Trust village at the event.

Suede, a seven-year-old Spaniel Cross who is looking for his forever home. Photo supplied

The village will have activities to take part in as well as information about some of the Dogs Trust dogs currently looking for their forever homes.

There will also be reunion parades for former residents of Dogs Trust who have now found their forever families, to take part in.

Louise Round, head of supporter relations at Dogs Trust, said: “This is the second year we have been DogFest’s charity partner and we, and all of our dogs, had a fantastic time last year.

"It was wonderful to see so many who were having a great day out with their forever families.

“Anyone wanting to raise money for Dogs Trust can take part in the Big Dog Walk at the event.

"There will be walks of 2k and 4k, and one especially for puppies, and there are activities for children to take part in along the way. Also, the walks will take participants to parts of the park others won’t see.

“Our Dog School colleagues will also be there holding interactive training activities as well as doing demos and giving dog-owners top tips to take home.”

Visitors and their four-legged friends be able to take part in everything from an agility course and flyball to a hay bale race, a dog show and doggie diving.

BAFTA - Award winning TV Presenter Michaela Strachan, will also be attending to meet visitors and no doubt offer lots of tummy rubs.

There is also a main arena with demonstrations from dogs and their trainers including TikTok star Lucy Heath and Crufts Freestyle winner Nicci Hindson will be showing off her dancing dogs in the obedience ring.

Team members from Dogs Trust Kenilworth will be at the event accompanied by some of the lovely dogs currently being cared for at the centre whilst they wait to find their forever homes.

One dog awaiting for his furry-tail ending is Suede, a seven-year-old Spaniel Cross.

Emma-Jane Thomas, Dogs Trust Kenilworth centre manager, said: “Suede is a stunning boy, who would love a rural retreat to call home. When Suede grows to know and trust you, he’ll happily provide endless love and affection.

"Getting to know him is like finding a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. He adores being in the company of people and we hope that as dog-lovers flock to DogFest, Suede finally finds the home he’s looking for.”

Tickets can be booked via the Dogs Trust website: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/latest/events/dogfest