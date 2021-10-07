Festival celebrating Japanese culture will take place for the first time in Leamington

A poster for the event.

A festival to celebrate Japanese culture will take place for the first time in Leamington at the beginning of 2022.

The Japan Festival will take place at the Royal Pump Rooms on Sunday January 30 from 11am to 5pm.

Produced by Milagros Kuga, a Japanese/Peruvian jewellery artist based in Leamington, the event will include workshops, exhibitions and performances and authentic food and drinks.

Milagros said: "Some of my ancestors are Japanese and, after spending several years of living in Japan, I have developed a strong passion for its culture, art and food.

"This inspired me to create this event and I want to share it with the community and allow any local businesses who have a connection with Japan to showcase their products and art."

Applications for stalls are open for the event.