Festival sites to be set up in Warwick and Leamington for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games so residents can watch the Games

Festival sites will be set up in Warwick and Leamington for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Graphic supplied by Warwickshire County Council

From July 28 to August 8, there will be a site in the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington, operated by Warwick District Council, and another in Market Square in Warwick, operated by Warwickshire County Council.

Both sites will have big screens, open from 10am – 10pm and are free to attend, to celebrate the region’s hosting of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The festival site at the Pump Room Gardens will have several activities for families as well as an opportunity to try bowls at one of the pop-up bowls greens provided by Bowls England. There will also be food and drink stalls at the site.

Ahead of the opening ceremony on July 28, there will be a jazz and samba band, dancers, stilt walkers and jugglers providing entertainment from 5pm before the ceremony at 8pm.

Cllr Liam Bartlett, Warwick District Council portfolio holder for economy and culture, said: “Come down to the Commonwealth Games festival sites in Warwick and Leamington this summer to experience the atmosphere and big moments of the Games, where there will be something for everyone, from having a go at bowls to relaxing in the Pump Room Gardens with a picnic.”

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “The sites in Warwick and Leamington will bring the excitement of the Games to our residents and let them be a part of this once in a generation spectacle of sport and entertainment.

"From the opening ceremony on Thursday July 28 to its close on Monday August 8, we hope as many of our residents as possible come out to enjoy the carnival atmosphere at our live sites.”

At the Leamington site on Saturday and Sunday over both weekends of the Games, there will be activities for children, including medal making and creating commonwealth countries’ flags and bunting.

The festival site in Warwick, will be open daily from 10am to 10pm, with refreshments available from local businesses. Further information relating to this site will be announced closer to the Games.