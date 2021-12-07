Festive cheer as Dunchurch Festival Group presents more than £8k of cheques to good causes in the community

Representatives of all the groups which received funding cheques. Photo courtesy of DFG.

There was much festive cheer in Dunchurch last weekend when Dunchurch Festival Group (DFG) celebrated another year of fundraising for good causes in the community.

On Saturday, December 4, DFG had their youth ambassador Adrija Ganguly present the funding cheques at the village Christmas tree to the groups and organisations that applied for funding this year.

The real Father Christmas was very busy making preparations at the North Pole so Rob Collings, chair of the group, performed the role to add some festive cheer.

Adrija ready to present a funding cheque after getting it from Santa's sack. Photo courtesy of DFG.

A spokesperson for DFG explained: "This money has been raised over the last 12 months through a variety of events that the Festival Group have put on.

"The main event was the annual village family fun day which was opened this year by the youth ambassador Adrija.

"With the lifting of Covid restrictions the Family Fun Day was well attended and enjoyed by all and raised a lot of money which goes back into the community through the funding.

"The groups and organisations that will be receiving funding this year are: Dunchurch Band, Guides, Allotments, Baptist Church, St Peters, Dunchurch Junior School, Community Gardens, Cricket Club, FODS, CTTM and they will be receiving a share of over £8,600."

Next year the group hopes to put on an array of events including a fete on Sunday June 26, a quiz night on March 26 and a gin tasting evening on May 26.

All the money raised by the group’s activities goes to good causes in Dunchurch.