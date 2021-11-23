Festive fun returning to Leamington this Christmas - including Santa's Postbox

Visitors to Leamington town centre are being invited to unwrap the magic of Christmas and enjoy a host of festive activities over the coming weeks.

Alongside the Christmas lights and shop windows, lots of popular attractions and events organised by BID Leamington are returning as well as some new ones.

Santa’s giant red Postbox has returned this year in Livery Street next to the Kungfu restaurant, and everyone is invited to post their Christmas wishes to Santa Claus.

Stephanie Kerr next to Santa’s Postbox in Leamington town centre. Photo supplied

Those who post their letters can leave their contact details and be in with a chance of winning £100 worth of vouchers to spend in Leamington’s shops.

For families wishing to get creative in the run-up to Christmas, Santa’s Elf Workshop can be found on the Lower Mall in Royal Priors near the Parade entrance.

Visitors can take part in crafting sessions as well as writing their letters to Santa ready to post.

On Saturday December 4 all off-street car parks operated by Warwick District Council, as well as the Royal Priors car park, will be free.

Leamington’s ‘Christmas Angels’ will also be back offering advice on the best places to find presents or somewhere to eat.

The much-loved Lantern Parade will also be returning on December 5 in the Pump Room Gardens.

Attendees can enjoy entertainment at the bandstand from 4.30pm before the parade sets off at 5pm to light up the town centre before ending at the Town Hall with some

Christmas songs.

Stephanie Kerr, executive director of BID Leamington, said: “Christmas is such a lovely time of year in Leamington, and we are delighted to be organising so many fun and magical events and activities.

“We know how much people love the Lantern Parade, Elf Workshops and Santa’s Postbox so it is a pleasure to bring them back.

"We are also planning a few surprises in December with the help of some particularly naughty elves – so keep your eyes peeled.

“Adding to the fun, our popular Christmas Angels will help visitors to enjoy their shopping experience.

“There really is something for everyone in our town centre this Christmas, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone over the coming weeks.”