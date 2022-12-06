Field Marshal ‘Monty’ Montgomery’s grandson to officially open the new Fusilier Museum in Warwick

The grandson of Field Marshal The Viscount Montgomery of Alamein will be officially opening the new site of a military museum in Warwick today (Tuesday December 6).

Pageant House in Jury Street in Warwick, which is the new home of the Fusiliers Museum.

A preview event is being held at Pageant House in Jury Street, which is the new home of the Fusilier Museum.

Henry Viscount Montgomery is the third Viscount Montgomery of Alamein and will attend the event along with other dignitaries from Warwick, the county and the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

Advertisement

Montgomery who was affectionately known as ‘Monty,’ who started his military career in The Royal Warwickshire Regiment is considered to be one of the Royal Warwickshire’ and Royal Regiment of Fusiliers most famous sons.

Advertisement

He is known as being the most successful British General in the second world war and one of the most famous British soldiers.

The Fusilier Museum, which was formerly based at St John’s House in the town, has been closed for more than two years following the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

It will re-open in its new location on the first floor of Pageant House to the general public from mid-January next year.

John Rice, chairman of Trustees of The Fusilier Museum Warwick, said: “It’s a great honour to welcome Henry Viscount Montgomery to be with us today and to officially re-open the museum after such a long time of closure.

Advertisement

"We’re thrilled to be back with a new, exciting visitor experience which tells the stories of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment right through to the current day’s Regiment.

"We can’t wait to welcome visitors back into the museum from early next year and look forward to exciting times ahead.”

Advertisement

One of the new experiences at the museum will be a replica WWI trench where visitors will be able to experience the sights and smells of what it was really like to be in the trenches.