Figures show a large increase in food parcels being handed out to Rugby families in need

Hundreds more food parcels were handed out between April and September in the Rugby borough than over the same period in 2021, new figures show.

The Trussell Trust, which operates the UK's largest food bank network, says a "tsunami of need" is gripping the UK, as nationally, demand has outstripped donations for the first time.

The latest figures from the charity show 2,972 parcels were handed out at the Trussell Trust's only foodbank in the Rugby borough in the six months to the end of September – up 34 per cent from 2,218 over the same period in 2021.

The number of parcels handed out nationwide also soared to more than 1.2 million over the same period – a 33 per cent increase on April to September 2021.

Emma Revie, chief executive at the Trussell Trust, said this winter is set to be "the hardest yet" for food banks and those they support.

"Over the last few years, the Government has acted to protect people who are struggling, and this action has had made a difference.

"They must now act again: with swift support now to help people through the winter, and with vision for the longer-term to ensure that social security is always enough to weather challenging times," she added.

These figures cover food parcels handed out by the charity itself, but other organisations may also be providing support to those in need in the area.

Nationally, nearly half a million of the parcels handed out between April and September went to children.

This included 1,097 in Rugby – a 38 per cent rise on 795 the year before.

A spokesperson for the Department of Work and Pensions said: “We are directly supporting households in need following the aftershocks from the pandemic and Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, including sending another Cost-of-Living Payment this month.