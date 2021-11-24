Film festival returning to Warwick this weekend

The Bridge House Theatre at Warwick School. Photo supplied

A film festival will be returning to Warwick this weekend.

The Big Picture Festival will be taking place on Saturday (November 27) for its third year, with a host of films at the Bridge House Theatre in Warwick (at Warwick School).

Live & Local, a local arts not-for-profit who run the event, said the festival also has an online programme running from November 27 to December 5.

The programme includes the newly-released film adaptation of hit musical ‘In the Heights’, short films from local filmmakers and a programme of feature length films screening throughout the week online.

There is a wide range of films – from Disney’s ‘Big Hero 6’ to tales from around the globe; from blockbusters and musicals to independent films.

SoyOi, a vegan food van offering a range of plant-based food and drinks, will be joining the festival from midday on Saturday.

The festival kicks off at 10:30am with a Q&A session with two of the Coventry and Warwickshire-based filmmakers awarded as part of the festival’s short film competition, Brian Harley and Cassiah Joski-Jethi, and screenings of their films.

Brian Harley, whose short film ‘The Allotmenteers’ was chosen winner of the competition, is an award-winning filmmaker and founder of Short Night Films based in Coventry.

Brian said: “Big Picture Festival cares about connecting and reconnecting audiences to cinema experiences which I am very passionate about.

"I got involved with Big Picture Festival because it also clearly values short form filmmaking and emergent filmmakers.

"It respects their voices and provides vital exposure and encouragement.”

Tickets are available on a pay what you can afford basis at: bit.ly/BPF21Tickets or the visitor information centre in Warwick.

More information is available at: bigpicturefestival.org.uk

Here's a quick look at what’s on on Saturday November 27 at the B:ridge House Theatre

~Q&A with short film directors Brian Harley and Cassiah Joski-Jethi (including screenings of short films ‘The Allotmenteers’, ‘Kindling’ and ‘I Can’t Breathe’) – 10.30am

~ Big Hero 6 – 12.30pm

~ In the Heights – 2.30pm

~ The Eagle Huntress – 5.15pm

~ Limbo – 7pm

~ Minari – 9pm