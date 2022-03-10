Filming continues in Leamington for ITV mini-series starring Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes

The film crew setting up in Jephson Gardens to shoot scenes for the forthcoming ITV mini-series Stonehouse.

A film crew has returned to Leamington to shoot scenes for a forthcoming tv show starring the hugely successful actors Matthew Macfadyen and his wife Keeley Hawes

The crew is at Jephson Gardens to shoot scenes for the ITV mini-series series Stonehouse, which will tell the story of the British politician John Stonehouse who faked his own death.

Location manager Matthew Venables, of Snowed-in productions, told the Leamington Courier and Warwickshire World that the company had to relocate and reschedule the filming of these particular scenes from a park in London to the equally picturesque Jephson Gardens due to the disruption of recent storms.

Filming for the show had previously taken place in Clarendon Square between February 4 and 8.John Stonehouse was a British Labour and Co-operative Party politician and cabinet minister under Prime Minister Harold Wilson who is remembered for his unsuccessful attempt at faking his own death in 1974.

The series will tell the story of the life and times of John Stonehouse and of the scandal he was involved in during the 1960s and 1970s, which led to him taking such drastic action.

Macfadyen is playing the role of the titular main character and Hawes is playing Stonehouse's wife Barbara.

The show has been written by acclaimed writer John Preston and is being directed by the BAFTA-nominated Jon S. Baird.

British Labour and Co-operative Party politician John Stonehouse (1925 - 1988), Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, with television detector vans, London, UK, 22nd October 1969. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

ITV is yet to confirm when it will be aired.