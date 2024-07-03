Final reminder of Rugby's Biart Place is set to be scrubbed from maps with name change

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The final reminder of blocks of council flats in Rugby is set to be scrubbed from maps with councillors proposing to rename Biart Place.

The blocks that had stood for more than 50 years were felled amid fire concerns with Rugby Borough Council opting to start from scratch with new housing rather than shell out on uneconomic repairs.

There will be four three-storey blocks of flats featuring 52 one-bed and eight two-bed units. Alongside that there will be 20 one-bed maisonettes and 20 houses, seven with two bedrooms, nine with three and four with four at the site in Eastlands, around one mile from the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some loved them, others loathed them - Rugby's Biart Place tower blocks.

Councillors from the Eastlands ward suggested that the new road be called Navigation Way “in acknowledgement of the history of the building of the railway”, while pupils from nearby specialist day school Avon Park suggested that the four blocks be called Clayton House, Davenport House, Sherrard House and Lindon House, recognising people who are linked to the heritage of the town through the sport of rugby.

John Clayton, Alfred Davenport and Charles Sherrard were all alumni from Rugby School that went on to play professional rugby, while Richard Lindon was instrumental in the development of the modern-day rugby ball.

The borough’s new cabinet – the panel of Labour councillors in charge of major service areas that took charge following May’s local elections – this week unanimously agreed to put forward the proposals to be voted on by all councillors.

Councillor Claire Edwards (Lab, Coton & Boughton), the borough’s portfolio holder for communities and homes, regulation and safety, said: “It is time that we embrace the new and stop calling it old names.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rebrand ties in with the council’s street naming policy which states “names that refer to the historic and past heritage of an area will be given preference”.