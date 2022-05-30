Finalists unveiled for the Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards

Nadhim Zahawi, Stratford MP and Secretary of State for Education, and Sarah Windrum Chair of Coventry and Warwickshire. Photo supplied

The Foodie Awards 2022, in partnership with Visit Coventry and Visit Warwickshire, is a celebration of the best of the region’s food and drink scene.

More than 50 food and drink businesses across the region will now come under the scrutiny of a panel of judges made up of some of the top names in the industry, including Michelin Star chef Paul Foster, of Salt in Stratford.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finalists were chosen from 17 categories that focus on quality, service and innovation with an emphasis on farm to fork, including best artisan food and drink producers, farm shop, independent food and drink retailer, newcomer, street food trader and chef or cook of the year.

All the finalists are now invited to an awards ceremony at The Box at Fargo Village, Coventry on June 16.

The winners of the Fine Dining and Casual Dining categories will be decided at exclusive cook-off events judged by Paul Foster in June.

Former Bake-off winner Candice Brown and food and drink broadcaster and champion Nigel Barden will judge the Best Casual Dining Chef during a live cook-off on the demo stage at Pub In The Park in Warwick on June 12.

Candice Brown said: “I’m delighted to be judging the final of Coventry & Warwickshire Foodie Awards at Warwick Pub In The Park.

"It’s so great to have a local initiative involved and a fantastic way to see the local cooking talent out there. I’m looking forward to crowning the next Best Casual Dining winner.”

Paul Jones, of Visit Coventry, said: “We are delighted with the response to the Food Hero/Community Award and would like to thank all those who voted for the winner of this category.

"We appreciate that these are exceptionally challenging times for all businesses right now and, we hope the Food Hero/Community Award will shine a light on those businesses who have gone above and beyond to help support their local community.”

Foodie Awards Founder Jonathan Smith, of Talk Business UK, said: “With the Foodie Awards only in its second year, we are thrilled with the response from all the food, drink and hospitality businesses that have taken part in numbers far exceeding those of last year.

"The quality and diversity of the entries from those businesses and individuals from across Coventry and Warwickshire will make the final judging extremely hard.”

The awards will once again be raising money for The Trussell Trust.

All finalists will be invited to a Finalists’ Night on June 6 at Zach’s Barn, Hilltop Farm Shop.

Nadhim Zahawi Stratford MP and Secretary of State for Education, has also lent his support to the awards. He said: “I’m delighted to support the Foodie Awards that promote the food and drink sector in this region but want to say a big thank you and wish special good luck to those finalists who are engaged with the training and development of the next generation of workers and business owners across the Food and Drink sector."

Here is a list of the Finalists:

Food and Drink Experience Award:

~ Dough and Brew - Warwick

~ Enchanted Tea Room - Leamington

~ Culinary Bites - CoventryYoung Foodie Award:

~ Pasta Brothers - George Carter, Leamington

~ Delicious Greek Gyros - Coventry

~ Veg Food Enthusiast - Katie Todd, Henley-in-Arden

Foodie Startup Award:

~ St Maur - Alcester

~ Cureights - Warwick

~ Trof - Leamington

~ The Castle and Gin School, Edgehill

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year Award:

~ The Loft - Coventry

~ Turmeric Gold - Coventry

~ The Green Dragon - Coventry

Fine Dining Chef of the Year Award:

~ Sam Barnett - The Loft, Coventry

~ Tobias Reutt - Earlsdon Supper Club, Coventry

~ Colm Jones - The Green Dragon, Coventry

Best Casual Dining Establishment Award:

~ Dough and Brew - Warwick

~ Metropolis Bar and Restaurant - Coventry

~ Sky Blue Tavern - Coventry

Best Casual Dining Chef Award:

~ Adam Cherrington - Head Honcho Hacienda, Leamington

~ Sophie Hyam - Culinary Bites, Coventry

~ Naldo Sheffield - Shefs Food Services, Coventry

International Taste Award Award:

~ The Cork and Tile - Stratford

~ Bib Noodle Bar - Coventry

~ El Greco -Stratford

Farm Shop of the year Award:

~ The Farm - Stratford

~ Farmers Fayre - Kenilworth

~ Hilltop Farm Shop -Leamington

Artisan Drink Producer Award:

~ St Maur - Alcester

~ Napton Cidery – Napton-on-the-Hill

~ Dhillons Brewery - Coventry

~ Brubl Brewery - Leamington

Artisan Food Producer Award:

~ Vittle and Smoke -Southam

~ Little Prince Cakery - Leamington

~ Prices Spices - Leamington

~ Bluebell Cottage - Stratford

Independent Food or Drink Retailer of the Year Award:

~ Lola Provisions - Leamington

~ Aubrey Allen - Leamington

~ Wicked Cookies - Coventry

The Best Cafe or Coffee Shop Award:

~ Forrest Coffee House - Kenilworth

~ Jacks Shack - Warwick

~ Esquires Coffee - Coventry

~ Bumbles Coffee House- Studley

The Best Pub or Bar Award:

~ Twisted barrel Brewery and Tap House - Coventry

~ The Coach House – Stratford

~ Dhillons Brewery - Coventry

~ The Star and Garter - Leamington

The Street Food Trader of the Year Award:

~ Boxx & Bar - Coventry

~ Street Chef – Coventry and West Midlands

~ Feed Fried Chicken - Coventry

Employee of the Year Award:

~ Kay Dawson - The Farm Stratford

~ Katie Underhill - Dough and Brew, Warwick

~ Kevin Prior - Metropolis Bar and Restaurant, Coventry

Food Hero/Community Award:

~ Langar Aid Project - Coventry

~ Metropolis Bar and Restaurant - Coventry

~ The Pod Café - Coventry

~ Helping Hands - Leamington

~ Finham Park 2- Coventry