Find out more about Leamington’s Mosque at open day event this weekend

Mosques across the country will be opening their doors to the public this weekend

Leamington's Mosque is inviting the public to come and find out more about the building tomorrow (Saturday September 23).

This weekend Mosques across the country will be opening their doors to the public, so they can come in and look around.

Baitul Ehsan in Adelaide Road, Leamington, is part of this, and is inviting people to pop in anytime between 11am and 5pm.

There will be free samosas, exhibitions and a chance to look around the Mosque.