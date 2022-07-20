Find out more about Leamington's namesakes across the Commonwealth - inside a red phone box

Members of the Friends of Christchurch Gardens Jenny Dickins, Alison Chantrey and Paul Dickins. Photo by David Chantrey

Inspired by Leamington’s hosting of the bowls and para-bowls competitions of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, The Friends of Christchurch Gardens have researched the town’s namesakes elsewhere in the Commonwealth.

Their findings are shared in the latest phone box known as Art Box - installation, Calling Leamington, which runs until August 10.

This CultureFest 2022 exhibition is a lighthearted look at the similarities and differences between Royal Leamington Spa and Leamington, Ontario, Jamaica and New Zealand.

Art Box is a listed K6 red telephone box in Christchurch Gardens, Leamington. It’s owned by Leamington Town Council and managed by the Friends of Christchurch Gardens.