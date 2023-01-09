Find out more about planned housing developments on former school sites in Kenilworth

Warwick District Council and architects Atkins Global will be holding the event on January 18 which will look at the planned redevelopment of the school sites at Leyes Lane and Rouncil Lane in Kenilworth.
Advertisement
The event will be held at Kenilworth Sporting Ground, Gypsy Lane, Kenilworth, CV8 1FA from 9am to 7pm.
Advertisement
Both sites, which are allocated for residential development within the Council’s Local Plan, will provide a mix of one, two, three and four bed properties - including ‘affordable homes’.
The event will give residents the chance to understand and discuss the process involved for the development of both sites, with further engagement and consultation on the designs planned for later in the year before any planning application is submitted.
Advertisement
Councillor Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for housing, said: “This is an early opportunity for local residents to discuss the development of this part of Kenilworth with us, and help us be confident that the development is both sympathetic to the area and sustainable for future generations.”
Atkins Global added: “As Warwick District Council look to develop the former school sites, following completion of the new Kenilworth Secondary School at Southcrest Farm, we will ensure that the district has the right amount, quality and mix of housing to meet future needs by ensuring new housing development is in locations which enable sustainable lifestyles.”