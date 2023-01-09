Find out more about planned housing developments on former school sites in Kenilworth

Residents in Kenilworth are being invited to an information event where they can find out more about redevelopment plans for a former school site in the town.

Warwick District Council and architects Atkins Global will be holding the event on January 18 which will look at the planned redevelopment of the school sites at Leyes Lane and Rouncil Lane in Kenilworth.

Advertisement

The event will be held at Kenilworth Sporting Ground, Gypsy Lane, Kenilworth, CV8 1FA from 9am to 7pm.

Residents in Kenilworth are being invited to an information event where they can find out more about redevelopment plans for a former school site in the town.

Advertisement

Both sites, which are allocated for residential development within the Council’s Local Plan, will provide a mix of one, two, three and four bed properties - including ‘affordable homes’.

The event will give residents the chance to understand and discuss the process involved for the development of both sites, with further engagement and consultation on the designs planned for later in the year before any planning application is submitted.

Advertisement

Councillor Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for housing, said: “This is an early opportunity for local residents to discuss the development of this part of Kenilworth with us, and help us be confident that the development is both sympathetic to the area and sustainable for future generations.”