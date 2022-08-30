Find out more about plans for future developments at Warwick Hospital

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first stage of these plans aim to increase the number of surgical procedures SWFT can carry out and will help create ‘sustainable and accessible’ services.

The plans form part of SWFT’s long term Estates Strategy, to ensure the organisation’s infrastructure is ‘safe, sustainable, efficient, and fit for purpose’.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The document was published in February 2022.

Warwick Hospital

Now the Trust is holding two events for the people of Warwick to learn more about the plans for the hospital.

During the following sessions there will be talks from Sophie Gilkes, chief strategy officer, and Mark Jones, associate director - strategic estates and capital planning.

The first talk is due to take place on September 26 from 5.30pm to 6,15pm in Room five in the John Turner Centre (the main building in Car Park A, Warwick Hospital) – spaces for this event are limited. They will be allocated on a first come first serve basis, so booking early is essential.

SWFT has also forewarned that if there are new Covid restrictions or an increase in Covid-19 cases this face-to-face meeting may be moved online.

The second talk is due to take place on October 25 from 5.30pm to 6.15pm over Microsoft Teams.

To attend either meeting email: [email protected] to confirm your attendance. Those hoping to attend the face-to-face event and intend to drive they should also include their car registration in this email.