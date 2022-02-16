The bowling greens and club at Victoria Park in Leamington will be a host venue for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

People can find out more about the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at drop-in session in Leamington this weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Park in Leamington will host the bowls and para bowls competitions and the cycling road race events will take place in and around Warwick during the games - which will take place between July 28 to August 8.

The drop-in session will take place at the Royal Pump Rooms on Friday February 18 from 10 am to 3pm and no appointment is required.