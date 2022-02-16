People can find out more about the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at drop-in session in Leamington this weekend.
Victoria Park in Leamington will host the bowls and para bowls competitions and the cycling road race events will take place in and around Warwick during the games - which will take place between July 28 to August 8.
The drop-in session will take place at the Royal Pump Rooms on Friday February 18 from 10 am to 3pm and no appointment is required.
For more information about the Commonwealth Games and future drop-in sessions, visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/info/20828/commonwealth_games_2022