Fire hoses from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue find new life at Twycross Zoo

Used fire hoses from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service will be finding new life at Twycross Zoo.

The donation by the fire service will see the robust material repurposed into a variety of enrichment items for the zoo’s animals.

Andy Ridout, animal services manager at Twycross Zoo, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service for this generous donation.

Used fire hoses from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are being repurposed into enrichment items for animals at Twycross Zoo. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

"Fire hoses are made from such useful and durable material, and will be invaluable in creating enrichment toys, feeders, hammocks, ladders, and all sorts of other engaging items for our animals.

"This donation will be particularly beneficial for some exciting projects we have planned for our Ape department, allowing us to create stimulating and enriching environments for them.”

Charlie Rudge, equipment and supplies manager at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are delighted to have this great opportunity to recycle our redundant fire hose for the enrichment of the animals in the care of Twycross Zoo.

"Our equipment, once used to deliver water to extinguish fires and remove flood water, has been given a new lease of life by the wonderful staff at Twycross.

"It is not an opportunity that we commonly think of, but it has certainly brought a smile to all involved.”

Chief fire officer Ben Brook added: “This partnership is a fantastic example of how we can think creatively about sustainability and continue to contribute positively to our local community.

"By repurposing these durable fire hoses, we are not only reducing waste but also providing valuable resources that will directly enhance the lives of the animals at the zoo.

"We are proud to support Twycross Zoo in their important work and look forward to seeing the innovative ways they utilise this donation.”