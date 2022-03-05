Firefighters help rescue dog from lake in Kenilworth

Firefighters from Kenilworth Station were called out to help rescue a dog from the lake in Abbey Fields in Kenilworth. Photo by Kenilworth Fire Station

Firefighters were called out to help rescue a dog from a lake in Kenilworth today (Saturday March 5).

The crew from Kenilworth Station were called out this morning to Abbey Fields.

The dog had been swimming in the lake for two hours and was ignoring her owners call.

A spokesperson from Kenilworth Fire Station said: "We were called to Abbey Fields to rescue a dog from the lake.

"Honey had been having far too much fun swimming around in the lake chasing ducks.

"After two hours in the water, freezing cold, exhausted and ignoring the calls from her owner she required some encouragement by our crews who entered the water to bring her out.

"All firefighters in Warwickshire are trained and equipped to DEFRA Level 2 Water Rescue Technicians which allows us to work in and around water to wading depth.

"The incident today put this training to good use and prevented any members of the public entering the water.

"The lake at Abbey Fields may look shallow but in some areas it was up to the waist of our firefighter who was in the water.