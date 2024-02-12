Firefighters in Rugby are holding an open day this month, offering advice to the public
Firefighters in Rugby are holding an open day, offering advice to the public, on Friday February 16 at the Rugby Railway Club, 11am-3pm.
Crews will be supported by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue's prevention team who will be offering advice on road safety.
Also attending will be the Warwickshire Road Safey Partnership and the Warwickshire Safe and Active Travel team where DR Bike will be offering bike checks and security marking.