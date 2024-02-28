First Big Breakfast event hosted by Royal British Legion at Galanos House in Southam

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal British Legion successfully hosted its first Big Breakfast event at its Galanos House assisted living residence in Southam recently.

More than 50 attendees, including military veterans, currently serving personnel, Southam RAF Cadets, Warwick and Leamington Sea Cadets and more, enjoyed the event which was aimed at bringing the armed forces community together.

A spokeswoman for Galanos House said: “Thank you to all the staff who helped make the event a success, before and after, and especially to the Community Hub catering team who provided the most delicious breakfast.”

Cadets at The Big Breakfast event at Galanos House in Southam. Picture supplied.

This year on June 6 is the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Galanos House is asking volunteers, staff, families, schools and members of the public to complete 80 challenges.

For more information email [email protected]