First market at Warwick's historic Lord Leycester hailed a success

The opening of the first market at the Lord Leycester in Warwick. Photo by Warwick Town Council

The first market to be held at the Lord Leycester in Warwick has been hailed a success.

The market, which took place on April 3, saw stalls lined outside of the historic building in High Street.

It has been organised with the team at the Lord Leycester and Warwick Town Council and takes place on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

Speaking about the first market, George Palmer, finance and communications officer at Warwick Town Council, said: “Our first artisan market at the Lord Leycester was a huge success, thanks in part to the weather but mainly to all the people who visited and supported.

“From freshly-cooked samosas to fresh fruit and veg, over 80 cheese, homemade brownies and baking kits, sweet treats and dog treats, there was plenty to tempt people’s taste buds from artisan businesses, along with an opportunity for visitors to learn more about Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.”

“We already can’t wait for the next market, which will feature various new traders, so even if you’ve already been, it’s a good reason to come back.”

The next market is due to take place on Wednesday April 16

Stallholders confirmed for upcoming market include:

Furbaby Treats – dog treats

Fruit and vegetables

Curds and Whey – artisan cheese

Saveurs and Traditions – French produce, charcuterie, pate and baguettes

Brockleby’s Pies – award winning pies handmade in Melton Mowbray

Craq – hand crafted vanilla brittle with chocolate

The Lord Leycester Café