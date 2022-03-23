First truck leaves Kenilworth carrying 16 tonnes of vital supplies for victims of war in Ukraine

Kind-hearted Kenilworth residents have sent 16 tonnes of vital supplies to help refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine - and they have vowed to dispatch more.

The Engine pub in Mill End has lead the drive to deliver aid to the Ukraine-Poland border.

Regulars at the popular pub were so horrified by the scenes from Ukraine they decided they had to do something to help them.

The first lorry is loaded with aid items to go from Kenilworth to the Poland/Ukraine border thanks to the generosity and efforts of townspeople and organisers. Credit: Will Johnston.

Now, the community has stepped forward to fill a large list of essential necessities - 16,000 kilos worth with a value of around £50,000.

The aid mission is being orchestrated by dad-of-two and businessman Doug Leaf, 50, who has set up Ukraine Aid Relief - Kenilworth.

The first lorry left for Poland on Monday with pallets loaded up at Castle Farm leisure centre this week.

Doug said: "Only three weeks ago we set out to gather together some essential aid for those people who have had to flee their homes on an uncertain and stressful journey.

"The Kenilworth community can take great pride in knowing they have played their part with the immensely overwhelming amount of donations and we’re not done yet.

"I cannot express enough how grateful I am to everyone involved."

The items donated included warm clothing for women and children, first aid kids and towels at the two drop off points in the town.

Goods can still be dropped off at the former Hays Travel store at 23 Talisman Square and the Castle Farm leisure complex off Fishponds Road.

Both locations will accept goods from 10am to 4pm, except on Sundays.

The Engine's landlord Ted Bear, 56, said: “Like everyone, we are horrified to see what is unfolding in Ukraine and we want to play our small part in trying to help.

“We know the people of Kenilworth are always willing to stand up and be counted and we know they will again."

For more information about the appeal visit https://www.facebook.com/UkraineAidReliefKenilworth

What's needed:

- Women & children’s warm clothing (washed, in good order & ready to wear) such as: coats, jumpers, gloves, hats, scarves, socks, shoes, underwear, pyjamas;

- Insulated ground sheets;

- Bed linen/sheets/High tog quilts;

- Emergency thermal blankets;

- Inflatable mattresses;

- Towels;

- Sleeping bags (cold weather and waterproof);

- First aid kits;

- Disinfectants and dressings, bandages, plasters, sterile dressings;

- Baby kits, milk formula, biodegradable nappies and wipes;

- Sudocrem, Savlon, lip salve, Calpol, Ibuprofen, Nurofen etc;

- Female hygiene products;

- Adult and children’s toothbrushes and toothpaste;

- Toys and games;

- Colouring books, pens, pencils;

- Paper towels, liquid soap, shampoo and toilet paper;

- Tea bags;

- Dry food;

- Tinned food;

- Torches and appropriate batteries;