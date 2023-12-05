Register
Fish and chip shop is holding special charity event to mark 21 years of trading in Warwick

St John’s Fish Bar will be raising funds for Blood Cancer UK on Monday (December 11)
By Oliver Williams
Published 5th Dec 2023, 17:32 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 17:32 GMT
A popular award-winning fish and chip shop is holding a special charity event to mark its 21st year of trading in Warwick.

St John’s Fish Bar will be raising funds for Blood Cancer UK on Monday (December 11).

Staff will be collecting donations for the cause and there will be information up in the shop about the local branch of the national charity.

St John's Fish Bar in Warwick.

Volunteers are looking to reach out to people undergoing treatment for, or living with a blood cancer, such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma, or their relatives.

The charity offers support as well as funding vital research; and volunteers are always needed.

Branch chairwoman Anne Oliver will be on hand to talk to anyone who is interested in finding out more.

Michael Michaels, the owner of St John’s Fish Bar, said he hoped to see regular customers and many more dropping by to support the event.

