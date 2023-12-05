Fish and chip shop is holding special charity event to mark 21 years of trading in Warwick

St John’s Fish Bar will be raising funds for Blood Cancer UK on Monday (December 11)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular award-winning fish and chip shop is holding a special charity event to mark its 21st year of trading in Warwick.

St John’s Fish Bar will be raising funds for Blood Cancer UK on Monday (December 11).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff will be collecting donations for the cause and there will be information up in the shop about the local branch of the national charity.

St John's Fish Bar in Warwick.

Volunteers are looking to reach out to people undergoing treatment for, or living with a blood cancer, such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma, or their relatives.

The charity offers support as well as funding vital research; and volunteers are always needed.

Branch chairwoman Anne Oliver will be on hand to talk to anyone who is interested in finding out more.