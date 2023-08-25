Fish factory girls swap hairnets for fascinators in Rugby Theatre's latest comedy

Saddle up for hilarious day at the races

Four fish factory friends bet on friendship in Rugby Theatre’s latest comedy that swaps hairnets for fascinators.

Saddle up for a trip to the races with Ladies’ Day, which runs from September 16-23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pearl, Jan, Shelley and Linda spend their days filleting fish and talking about life, love and last night’s tea in the factory where they work. With the world weighing heavy on their shoulders, the foursome are due a day off, not least to celebrate Pearl’s retirement.

A scene from Ladies' Day. Picture: Martin Pulley.

When Royal Ascot relocates to York, the ladies seize the chance to swap their overalls for fancy hats and head off for a day of fizz, flirting and fun.

With high aspirations and fraying tempers will they win big, or will their luck fall at the final hurdle?

The play, directed by Bev Avis-Dakin, runs from 7.30pm each night and tickets are £16.