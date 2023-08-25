Register
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Fish factory girls swap hairnets for fascinators in Rugby Theatre's latest comedy

Saddle up for hilarious day at the races
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 25th Aug 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 14:59 BST

Four fish factory friends bet on friendship in Rugby Theatre’s latest comedy that swaps hairnets for fascinators.

Saddle up for a trip to the races with Ladies’ Day, which runs from September 16-23.

Pearl, Jan, Shelley and Linda spend their days filleting fish and talking about life, love and last night’s tea in the factory where they work. With the world weighing heavy on their shoulders, the foursome are due a day off, not least to celebrate Pearl’s retirement.

A scene from Ladies' Day. Picture: Martin Pulley.A scene from Ladies' Day. Picture: Martin Pulley.
A scene from Ladies' Day. Picture: Martin Pulley.

When Royal Ascot relocates to York, the ladies seize the chance to swap their overalls for fancy hats and head off for a day of fizz, flirting and fun.

With high aspirations and fraying tempers will they win big, or will their luck fall at the final hurdle?

The play, directed by Bev Avis-Dakin, runs from 7.30pm each night and tickets are £16.

Book tickets at http://www.rugbytheatre.co.uk/show/ladies_day/ or call (01788) 541234.

Related topics:York