Five fire crews tackle blaze in training unit at Rugby hospital
No people or services were affected
Five fire crews were called to a blaze at Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross last night (Thursday, January 4).
The fire was in the Octopus Centre at the Barby Road site.
A spokesman for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue said: "We were alerted at 10.17pm to reports of smoke coming from St Cross Hospital in Rugby.
"Fire was located on the ground floor of the property and crews were at the scene for almost three hours ensuring all fire had been extinguished."