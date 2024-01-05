No people or services were affected

Five fire crews were called to a blaze at Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross last night (Thursday, January 4).

The fire was in the Octopus Centre at the Barby Road site.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue said: "We were alerted at 10.17pm to reports of smoke coming from St Cross Hospital in Rugby.

