Five months of roadworks to improve south Warwickshire A-road are now getting underway

Five months of roadworks to improve road safety on a busy A-road in south Warwickshire are now getting underway.

The works on the A439 Warwick Road in Stratford will include a reduction in the speed limit, a protected turning lane at the Ingon Lane junction (which has experienced a high number of collisions), streetlighting to improve visibility of crossing pedestrians at fisherman’s car park, parking restrictions to prevent dangerous parking along the route, an off-road cycle lane along the A439 Warwick Road Stratford, footway provisions which will connect pedestrians to the town centre, as well as pedestrian crossings points where there is clear pedestrian movement across the highway.

In addition to this, there will also be new signage and resurfacing of the carriageway. These works will be taking place from the junction of Welcombe Road to the access of Ryan Hill Park, which is a distance of 2.8km.

Warwickshire County Council has announced the start of vital safety improvements on the A439 Warwick Road in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Warwickshire County Council said: "This project aims to significantly reduce the number of collisions and create a safer, more accessible environment for all road users and pedestrians.

"It is expected that these works will take five months to complete. While there will be some unavoidable disruption, Warwickshire County Council is committed to keeping this to a minimum. A one-way southbound system will be implemented, and comprehensive diversion routes will be clearly signposted for the duration of works."

Cllr Tim Sinclair, local member for Stratford North, said: “I’m delighted to see these important safety works getting underway. This project addresses residents’ concerns about speeding, dangerous parking, and the high accident rate on this road. The improved cycling and walking facilities are also welcome additions.”

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We’re committed to ensuring safe roads for everyone in Warwickshire. These comprehensive upgrades on the A439 Warwick Road are a major step forward in achieving that goal and ensuring that our residents are supported through excellent transport infrastructure. The new cycle lane, improved pedestrian crossings, and reduced speed limit will make this busy route much safer and more user-friendly for all who wish to use it.”