Flooding disruption for retail park shoppers and motorists in Rugby
Flooding has caused disruption to shoppers at Elliotts Field in Rugby.
Shops are closing at the retail park this afternoon (January 6) because of the water.
Justine Fox said on Facebook: “If you plan on going to Elliott’s Field, most shops are now closed and it’s been evacuated due to flooding."
The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the River Swift at Rugby. The flood warning area is River Swift at Rugby, including Brownsover Road, Swift Park and Leicester Road retail park.
There is also a flood alert for the Avon and Leam.
To see weather alerts, flood warnings and river levels follow the links at https://www.rugby.gov.uk/w/disruption-and-emergencies.
