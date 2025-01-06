Flooding disruption for retail park shoppers and motorists in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Flooding has caused disruption to shoppers at Elliotts Field in Rugby.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shops are closing at the retail park this afternoon (January 6) because of the water.

Justine Fox said on Facebook: “If you plan on going to Elliott’s Field, most shops are now closed and it’s been evacuated due to flooding."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the River Swift at Rugby. The flood warning area is River Swift at Rugby, including Brownsover Road, Swift Park and Leicester Road retail park.

There is also a flood alert for the Avon and Leam.

To see weather alerts, flood warnings and river levels follow the links at https://www.rugby.gov.uk/w/disruption-and-emergencies.