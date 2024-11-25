Flooding: List of Warwickshire flood alerts in place as river levels remain high after Storm Bert

After the UK was battered with high winds and rain due to Storm Bert over the weekend, some flood warnings for the county have been put in place.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rainfall over the weekend has led to river levels remaining high across the county.

The Government’s Environment Agency has put several flood warnings in place – with some being ‘possible flooding’ and others being ‘flooding expected’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This morning (Monday November 25), there are four warning in place where ‘flooding is expected’.

High river levels at Mill Bridge on the River Leam. Photo by Mike Baker

Here’s the list for expected flooding locations

River Dene at Walton

The Government website said: “River levels are peaking at the Walton river gauge as a result of Storm Bert.

"We expect flooding to affect properties and roads in the Walton area including Walton Road.

As of this morning, the River Dene level at Walton was 2.41 metres and the Environmental Agency said property flooding is possible when it goes above 2.25 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flood warning area is for the River Dene at Walton including Walton Road.

River Leam at Eathorpe, Hunningham and Offchurch

The website said that as of this morning, the River Leam level at Eathorpe was 2.55 metres and that property flooding is possible when it goes above 2.30 metres.

The flood warning covers the following areas: River Leam at Eathorpe, Hunningham and Offchurch including Eathorpe village, Main Street in Hunningham, Welsh Road in Offchurch and Offchurch Bury Park area.

River Stour at Mitford Bridge, Shipston on Stour and Tredington

According to the Government website, the River Stour level at Shipston was measuring 2.96 metres this morning. It added that property flooding is possible when it goes above 3.15 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flood warning area covers: River Stour at Mitford Bridge, Shipston on Stour and Tredington including Burmington, Tidmington, Barcheston, Brailes Road Industrial Estate and Church Street and Mill Street areas of Shipston on Stour.

River Stour from Halford to Clifford Chambers

This flood warning covers: River Stour from Halford to Clifford Chambers including Newbold on Stour, Crimscote, Alderminster, Preston on Stour, Ailstone and Atherton on Stour.

The same measurement for the river is the same as given above for Shipston.

There are also seven flood warnings in place for the county for where ‘flooding is possible’.

Here is the list of highlighted areas for possible flooding

Middle Avon Rugby to Bidford – The alert covers: low-lying land and roads between Rugby and Bidford including caravan parks and farmland.

River Arrow and River Alne – The alert covers: low-lying land and roads between Studley and Salford Priors on the River Arrow and between Bird in Hand and Henley in Arden and Alcester on the River Alne including farmland and caravan parks.

River Blythe – The alert covers: low-lying land and roads between Cheswick Green and Blyth End.

River Dene in South East Warwickshire – The alert covers: low-lying land and roads between Walton and Charlecote Park.

River Leam and River Itchen – The alert covers: low-lying land and roads between Grandborough and Leamington, including Long Itchington.

River Stour in South Warwickshire – The alert covers: the river Stour and tributaries.

Sor Brook and The Bloxham Brook and their tributaries – the alert covers: Sor Brook and The Bloxham Brook and their tributaries from Horley and Bloxham to and including Adderbury

For more information go to: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/