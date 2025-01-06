Flooding: Several flood alerts in place for Warwickshire after snow and heavy rain
The Government’s Environment Agency has put several flood warnings in place – with some being ‘possible flooding’ and others being ‘flooding expected’.
This morning (Monday January 6), there are six warnings in place where ‘flooding is expected’.
Here’s the list for expected flooding locations
Finham Brook in Kenilworth
This warning covers Finham Brook as well as Forge Road, Northvale Close and Common Lane.
At around 9.30am, the government website issued an update saying “the Finham Brook level at Kenilworth was 1.86 metres. Property flooding is possible when it goes above 1.96 metres.”
Gog Brook in Warwick
The government website said the “river levels are rising at the Warwick Old Budbrooke Road river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall and snowmelt. Consequently, flooding of property is possible on Monday morning. Flooding is likely to affect properties along Lodge Crescent.”
This warning covers Gog Brook from Hampton Road to Lodge Crescent.
St Johns Brook at Warwick
Flooding is said to be expected to affect properties along Ladbroke Park.
The flood warning also covers St Johns Brook from Rothwell Road to Coten End.
River Dene at Walton
The government website said flooding could affect properties in the Church Walk, Bridge Street, Chapel Street and Willow Drive area.
At around 9.30am this morning, an update on the river level said: “The River Dene level at Walton was 2.66 metres. Property flooding is possible when it goes above 2.25 metres.”
River Stour at Mitford Bridge, Shipston on Stour and Tredington
This warning covers the River Stour at Mitford Bridge, Shipston on Stour and Tredington as well as Burmington, Tidmington, Barcheston, Brailes Road Industrial Estate and Church Street and Mill Street areas of Shipston on Stour.
A river level reading at around 9.30am this morning said the river at Shipston was at 3.37 metres and that flooding is possible when it goes above 3.15 metres.
River Avon at Bubbenhall
On the government website it said: “River levels have risen at the Rugby river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.
"Consequently, flooding of property is possible to begin between 12noon and 3pm today (Monday January 6). We expect flooding to affect properties and roads in the Bubbenhall Road area.
“Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We expect river levels to rise until 6pm today.”
There are also seven ‘possible flooding’ alerts on the government website with an update due from 10am onwards. These will be added when an updated list has been made.
For more information go to: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/location/warwick-warwickshire