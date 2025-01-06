Flooding: Van gets stuck and tree comes down in Kenilworth ford
A van has got stuck in the ford in Kenilworth after driving through the high water levels.
Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police shared a photo of the van on its Facebook page and have used it to also warn other motorists to use alternative routes in and out of the town.
The post said: “Again someone thought they can drive through 3ft of water? Please take alternative route in and out of Kenilworth.”
Then around an hour later a large tree has come down into the ford but luckily no one was there at the time.
A flood warning remains in place for Finham Brook in Kenilworth, which includes Forge Road, Northvale Close and Common Lane.