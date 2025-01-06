Flooding: Van gets stuck and tree comes down in Kenilworth ford

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jan 2025, 10:40 GMT
The ford in Kenilworth has flooded. Photo by Kenilworth and Warwick Rural PoliceThe ford in Kenilworth has flooded. Photo by Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police
The ford in Kenilworth has flooded. Photo by Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police
A van has got stuck in the ford in Kenilworth after driving through the high water levels.

Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police shared a photo of the van on its Facebook page and have used it to also warn other motorists to use alternative routes in and out of the town.

The post said: “Again someone thought they can drive through 3ft of water? Please take alternative route in and out of Kenilworth.”

Then around an hour later a large tree has come down into the ford but luckily no one was there at the time.

A flood warning remains in place for Finham Brook in Kenilworth, which includes Forge Road, Northvale Close and Common Lane.

