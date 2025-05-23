Flytippers caught on CCTV in Stoneleigh - Do you recognise the vehicle?

By Staff Reporter
Published 23rd May 2025, 15:34 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 15:43 BST
Warwick District Council have released CCTV images of flytipping in Stoneleigh. Photos by Warwick District CouncilWarwick District Council have released CCTV images of flytipping in Stoneleigh. Photos by Warwick District Council
Warwick District Council have released CCTV images of flytipping in Stoneleigh. Photos by Warwick District Council
Flytippers have been caught on CCTV leaving items in Stoneleigh.

Warwick District Council said they captured the footage of the act, which took place in Black Spinney earlier this week where household and garden items had been left.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “Do you recognise this vehicle? These thoughtful individuals decided to donate a number of household and garden items to the wildlife along Black Spinney in Stoneleigh earlier this week.

“Fortunately for them, our new rural re-deployable CCTV cameras spotted this uncharitable act, so we’d like to get in touch with them to see about another donation – this time in the form of a fine.

“If you have any information, please email: [email protected]

“Everyone has a duty of care to ensure that their rubbish is disposed of properly, especially when relying on someone else to do this for you.

"If waste is fly tipped and traced back to the owner, you could face prosecution and a fine.”

For more information go to: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/wasteenforcement

