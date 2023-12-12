Local housing provider Orbit, has donated festive food items to Stratford-Upon-Avon’s foodbank to help ensure that local families in need can enjoy Christmas.

Orbit colleagues also volunteered at the foodbank’s food drive at local supermarkets which resulted in the creation of around 400 Christmas hampers for vulnerable residents. Around 35% of people who access the foodbank are Orbit customers.

Cheryl Flavell, Place Area Lead for Orbit who helped to deliver the hampers to residents, commented: “Orbit supports the foodbank all year round, but it’s particularly important at this time of year. We hope that our contribution to the Christmas hampers helps customers and local residents alike to enjoy the festivities.”

Kate Morris, Foodbank Manager added: “We are really grateful to Orbit for the all year round support it gives to the Stratford upon Avon Foodbank. Most recently their support has been invaluable with festive donations and their staff volunteering to spend two days supporting our Tesco food drive event. Thank you Orbit!”

Kate Morris, Foodbank Manager and Orbit’s Place Area Lead, Cheryl Flavell with Christmas food hamper

The foodbank is based within the Fred Winter Centre where Orbit also has a Better Days hub which offers face to face support to customers who need help with a range of issues such as managing finances, health and wellbeing, employability and skills.