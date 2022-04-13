Foodbank which covers Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth is given £45k grant to boost its efforts after the Covid-19 pandemic

The foodbank which provides emergency food and support to people living in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth has been given a £45,000 boost .

Warwick District Foodbank has faced a huge increase in demand over the past two years and it is hoped that the funding from Warwick District Council (WDC) will help to put the service on a more sustainable footing and help its efforts in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Councillor Richard Hales, portfolio holder for transformation and resources, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to support Warwick District Foodbank in its work to help those most in need locally.

"We hope this funding will give this charity the lifeline it needs as it recovers from the economic impact of the pandemic so that it can continue to make a big difference to the lives of those who are struggling.”

The foodbank’s operations manager, Andy Bower, added: “At Warwick District Foodbank we welcome this funding to support businesses and charities impacted by Covid-19.

"People engaging with our service are facing impossible decisions during these challenging times.