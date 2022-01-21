Football club in Warwick partners with activity camp provider for school holidays

Ian Charlton, vice chairman of Central Ajax with Eva Harrison owner of Skills and More Activity Camps. Photo supplied

A football club in Warwick has partnered up with an activity camp provider for the school holidays this year.

Skills and More will be hosting its multi-activity camps at the Central Ajax facilities in Warwick - with the first taking place during the February half term.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Charlton, vice chairman of Central Ajax, said: “Central Ajax Football Club are pleased to be partnering with Skills and More with this fantastic initiative.

"One of the marvelous things about community based programmes like this, is that it enables us to welcome and help children from all walks of life and give back to the community.

"These are the foundations that Central Ajax Football Club were built on and when presented with this opportunity to work with Eva and her team, it was a unanimous decision from the committee to welcome them to Ajax park”.

“We are delighted to have secured the facilities at Central Ajax Football Club,” said Eva Harrison owner of Skills and More Activity Camps.

“Every young person is unique and that is why we offer a broad range of activities at our camps including a range of sports, team building games, Lego building, drama, nature walks, yoga, movies and arts and craft.

"There is certainly no time to be bored. We offer affordable activity camps in the school holidays for children and young people aged five to 12”.

The company is also a provider under the Warwickshire County Council HAF Programme and delivers activity camps and meals to young people who receive free school meals during the Easter, summer and Christmas holidays.

Eva added: “We chose Central Ajax Football Club as it has a strong community feel and amazing safe facilities with over 20 acres of fields, where children and young people can come and make friends, learn new skills in the hands of our professional team.”