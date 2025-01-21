Football fans make donations to support Leamington man who was seriously injured during storm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The partner of a Leamington man who was seriously injured during Storm Darragh in December has thanked the fans of Leamington FC and Darlington FC who donated to support their family at the match between the two teams at the weekend.

Dan suffered a severe brain injury when he was struck by a falling tree and the future is still uncertain for him, his partner Lou, and their nine-month-old daughter, Molly.

During Leamington’s home fixture fans donated £774, which has been added to the fund to help the family which has grown to £46,000.

One of the volunteers who was collecting for the cause, a woman who had never been to a match before, said: “There were smiles and it was a friendly crowd with many families braving the cold.

“Children coming up to my bucket to give their pocket money brought a tear to my eye.”

To donate to the fundraising campaign visit https://shorturl.at/PNG8X