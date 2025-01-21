Football fans make donations to support Leamington man who was seriously injured during storm
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dan suffered a severe brain injury when he was struck by a falling tree and the future is still uncertain for him, his partner Lou, and their nine-month-old daughter, Molly.
During Leamington’s home fixture fans donated £774, which has been added to the fund to help the family which has grown to £46,000.
One of the volunteers who was collecting for the cause, a woman who had never been to a match before, said: “There were smiles and it was a friendly crowd with many families braving the cold.
“Children coming up to my bucket to give their pocket money brought a tear to my eye.”
To donate to the fundraising campaign visit https://shorturl.at/PNG8X