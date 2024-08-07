Football match in Warwick to raise money for charity for children with life-limiting illnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Warwick football team will play in a friendly match in the the town to raise money for a charity for children with life-limiting illnesses.

Warwick United v Mockingbird United will take place at Central Ajax FC at Central Ajax FC in Hampton Road on Sunday (August 11) at 12.30pm.

The match will raise money for the Anna Wilkinson Mockingbird Trust.

A Gofundme page has been setup by organiser Chloe Bateman.

For more information visit the web page here https://shorturl.at/IvblP