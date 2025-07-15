Football team of care-experienced young people win national cup for Warwickshire

The Warwickshire Legends, a football team of care-experienced young people, have made the county proud by winning the 2025 National Care Leavers’ Championship Cup at the iconic Molineux Stadium, home of Wolverhampton Wanderers FC. Picture supplied.

Organised by the City of Wolverhampton Council’s Reach Leaving Care Team in partnership with the Wolves Foundation, the six-a-side tournament brought together over 200 care-experienced young people aged 16–24 from across England.

The six-a-side tournament, held at Wolverhampton Wanderers FC’s ground Molineux, offered a powerful platform for connection, empowerment, and celebration through sport.

Warwickshire secured the title after a series of knockout matches, finishing with a win over Redcar and Cleveland in the final.

Teams travelled from places as far and wide as Yorkshire and Milton Keynes to take part.

Warwickshire County councillor George Finch, the authority’s interim leader and portfolio holder for children and families said: “We’re so proud of our care-experienced young people and all they achieve.

"Football has proven to be an asset for many of our young people particularly separated children without their families and who have endured challenging experiences.

“Engaging in sports and uniting as their own football family to represent Warwickshire has been an extremely positive experience for them.

“This supports our commitment to providing bright futures for all care-experienced children and young people.

"We aspire to build a child friendly county where every child and young person can flourish and enjoy opportunities to thrive.”

The team, who have been training together since 2019 and continue to grow in strength and spirit, are a testament to the power of sport in building resilience, confidence, and community.