Former ambulance station in Warwick up for sale as a 'development opportunity'
A former ambulance station in Warwick has been put up for sale as a potential 'development opportunity’.
The site, which is just under half an acre, is located in Montague Road and has been listed for £600,000 for the Freehold with estate agents Bromwich Hardy.
Back in 2013, The Courier published a story about the Montague Road site being replaced with a ‘community’ hub and network of smaller stations.
Now, West Midlands Ambulance Service’s Warwick hub is based off Edgehill Drive, which is in the Tournament Court business park.
In 2013, the article also said the former ambulance site had been put up for lease for £375,000.
In the description from the estate agents it says: “the property provides vehicle garage area and or storage / workshop space with office and ancillary accommodation.
"There are two level access doors to the garage storage / workshop garage area with 3.1m height access and the building provides various offices, mess room and kitchen with ancillary facilities.”
Bromwich Hardy also said the property and site would be “suitable for a variety of uses (subject to planning)”.
The site is also next to the Montague Point housing development, which is currently being built on the former site of a school and council depot.
Developers Crest Nicholson were given permission to build 121 homes in January 2022.
For more information about the property contact Bromwich Hardy on: 024 7630 8900